PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended January 4th

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'' by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)

2. "The Guardians'' by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam's Son)

4. "Criss Cross'' by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. "A Minute to Midnight'' by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)

7. "The Silent Patient'' by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

8. "The Dutch House'' by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. "Blue Moon'' by Lee Child (Delacorte)

11. "Twisted Twenty-Six'' by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

12. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

13. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

14. “The Rise of Magicks” by Nora roberts (St. Martin's Press)

15. "Olive, Again'' by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)

2. "The Blue Zones Kitchen'' by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

3. "Talking to Strangers'' by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

4. "Guinness World Records 2020” (Guinness World Records)

5. "Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering..." by Michelle Obama,'' (Clarkson Potter)

6. “Tiny Habits” by BJ Fogg (HMH)

7. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks'' by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

9. “Live in Grace, Walk in Love” by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)

10. "Me'' by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

11. “How Not to Diet” by Michael Greger (Flatiron Books)

12. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary” by Pablo Hidlago (DK)

13. “The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)

14. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers'' by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

15. "The Body'' by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

2. “Huckleberry Lake” by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)

3. "The First Lady‘’ by Patterson/DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)

4. ‘’Silent Night‘’ by Danielle Steel (Dell )

5. ‘’The Best of Us'' by Robyn Carr (Mira)

6. “Preacher's Frenzy” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

7. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

8. “Cut and Run” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

9. “Hired Guns” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. "The 13-Minute Murder'' by James Patterson (Vision)

11. "Running Scared'' by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

12. “The Coming Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

13. “The Hear of Hill Country” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)

14. “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

15. "Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man'' by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook'' by Simon Rush (Simon Rush)

2. "Prayer Journal for Women'' by Shannon Roberts (PCG)

3. "Before We Were Yours'' by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

4. “Instant Loss: Eat Real, Lose Weight” by Brittany Williams (HMH)

5. “7-Day Apple Vinegar Cleanse” by J.J. Smith (Simon & Schuster)

6. "The Overstory'' by Richard Powers (Norton)

7. ‘’Little Fires Everywhere'' by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

8. "The Woman in the Window'' by A. J. Finn (William Morrow)

9. “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher (Graydon House)

10. "Every Breath'' by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Celtic Empire” by cussler/Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

12. "The Cornwalls Vanish‘’ by Patterson/DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)

13. "The Great Alone'' by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

14. “Official SAT Study Guide” (2020 ed.) (College Board)

15. “The 40-Day Sugar Fast” by Wendy Speake (Baker)