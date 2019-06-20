PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 6/15/19

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Unsolved" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

3. "City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

4. "Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "Mrs. Everything" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)

6. "The Oracle" by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "The Summer Guests" by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery Books)

9. "Queen Bee" by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow)

10. "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

11. "The 18th Abduction" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

12. "Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron" by Alexander Freed (Del Rey)

13. "Sunset Beach" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's Press)

14. "Recursion" by Blake Crouch (Crown)

15. "The Guest Book" by Sarah Blake (Flatiron Books)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

2. "Songs of America" by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw (Random House)

3. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Howard Stern Comes Again" by Howard Stern (Simon & Schuster)

5. "How to Skimm Your Life" by The Skimm (Ballantine)

6. "Naturally Tan" by Tan France (St. Martin's Press)

7. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

8. "Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered" by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstarck (Forge)

9. "Siege" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.)

10. "Undo It!" by Ornish/Ornish (Ballantine)

11. "Medical Medium: Celery Juice" by Anthony William (Hay House)

12. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

13. "More Than Enough" by Elaine Welteroth (Viking)

14. "The British Are Coming" by Rick Atkinson (Henry Holt and Co.)

15. "Every Man a Hero" by Ray Lambert (William Morrow)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Liar, Liar" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

2. "In His Father's Footsteps" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. "Shadow Warrior" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

4. "Triple Homicide" by James Patterson (Vision)

5. "Past Tense" by Lee Child (Dell)

6. "Texas Nights" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

7. "Spymaster" by Brad Thor (Pocket)

8. "Riding Shotgun" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. "The Gray Ghost" by Cussler/Burdell (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

10. "Unbridled" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

11. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

12. "A Stranger in the House" by Shari Lapena (Penguin)

13. "Red Alert" by Patterson/Karp ((Vision)

14. "Barefoot Beach" by Debbie Mason (Forever)

15. "The Fallen" by David Baldacci (Vision)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Mueller Report" by The Washington Post (Scribner)

2. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

3. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

4. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Gallery)

5. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)

6. "The President is Missing" by Clinton/Patterson (Grand Central Publishing/Knopf)

7. "Long Road to Mercy" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

9. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Penguin)

10. "The Mister" by E.L. James (Vintage)

11. "The Odd Is Out" by James Rallison (TarcherPerigree)

12. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

13. "The Death of Mrs. Westaway" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

14. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (Norton)

15. "Calypso" by David Sedaris (Back Bay)

