NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week The Associated Press, Associated Press Sep. 17, 2021 Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 2:15 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden salutes before boarding Air Force One for a trip to visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. On Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting Biden had ordered the Department of Veterans Affairs to withhold health care benefits from unvaccinated veterans. “The President has not and will not withhold benefits to Veterans who choose not to be vaccinated,” Veterans Affairs Press Secretary Terrence L. Hayes said. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Monday, May 6, 2019, file photo, Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. On Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting COVID-19 vaccines cause impotency and swollen testicles after a tweet by Minaj. But experts say there is no data to support the idea that the vaccines cause those side effects. “We have never seen that,” said Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, director of male reproductive medicine and surgery at the University of Miami’s health system. Orchitis, a condition that can result in swollen testicles, can follow a bacterial infection, such as a sexually transmitted infection. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, an election worker inspects a ballot for damage before they are sent to be tabulated at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office in Sacramento, Calif. On Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting there was fraud in California’s recall election because voters were given Sharpie pens or other permanent markers, which the false posts said is illegal and will invalidate ballots. “Sharpie pens are safe and reliable to use on ballots, and recommended due to their quick-drying ink,” reads a Nov. 5 statement from Dominion Voting Systems. “Regarding potential ink bleed-through, Dominion’s systems never allow for the creation of ballots with overlapping vote bubbles between the front and back pages of a ballot.” Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, file photo, Afghan women walk through a second-hand market where many families sold their belongings before leaving the country or due to financial struggle, in Kabul, Afghanistan. On Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that CNN had reported that the Taliban banned menstrual hygiene products in Afghanistan, saying it goes against Sharia law. CNN did not publish such an article and no credible reports can be found to support any such action by the Taliban. A closer look at the post shows that the CNN logo was flipped and the font does not match the cable news network’s logo. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
The Associated Press