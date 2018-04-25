Musicians to raise funds for Waffle House shooting victims









NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's musical community is raising money to benefit the victims of a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House with a special T-shirt honoring the man who stopped the gunman.

James Shaw Jr., lauded as a hero during the shooting that left four dead and more injured early Sunday, met with country singer Brantley Gilbert and indie rocker Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional on Wednesday at a Nashville rehearsal hall.

At their upcoming concerts in May, the musicians will sell a T-shirt that features the words "I Believe In Heroism," along with an image of Shaw's injured hand that was burned when he grabbed the gun away from suspect Travis Reinking. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the victims, as well as Shaw.

"I know he says he's not a hero and he was just trying to protect himself, but anytime you stand up in a situation like that, my belief is you've got hero in you," Gilbert said.

Shaw, who has also been honored by state lawmakers, said he thinks the term hero signifies someone whose actions are fictional.

"When you think of a hero, you think of Batman or Superman, or something like Wonder Woman, somebody like that," Shaw said. "And they are fictional characters. But if I say a regular guy took a gun from someone, I hope you can find that saving fire within yourself and you can possibly emulate that. And anybody can be a hero."

Gilbert, who has written songs like "Dirt Road Anthem," a hit single for Jason Aldean, and "Bottoms Up," said he wanted to use his platform to help the Nashville community. Most of all, Gilbert said he just wanted to thank Shaw.

"Thank him for being a hero because he inspires people," Gilbert said. "Anytime you stand up to a situation like that it inspires me, inspires everybody I think."

