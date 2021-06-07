Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations

PARIS (AP) — A replica of the Statue of Liberty, smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of a trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day.

The nearly 3-meter-high (nearly 10-foot high) bronze will make a nine-day trip across the Atlantic Ocean later this month, sailing out aboard a container ship from the French port of Le Havre to Baltimore. It will then be transported to Ellis Island, arriving in time for July 4 celebrations.