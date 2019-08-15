Melanie recalls Woodstock concert and not being paid for it

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1998, file photo, Melanie Safka, who performed at the original Woodstock decades ago, opens the second day of the festival "Day In The Garden," in Bethel, N.Y. She was just 22 when she performed at the historic 1969 concert that also included Jimi Hendrix, Grateful Dead and Joan Baez. Melanie had been waiting for hours and hours to perform, sitting on the side of the stage as she watched Richie Havens and others complete their sets.

NEW YORK (AP) — Melanie, known as the First Lady of Woodstock, remembers having a supernatural experience as she walked on the rainy stage in 1969 to perform at one of the most iconic events of all-time, though iconic isn't how anyone would have described the day back then.

She recalled: "I had an out-of-body experience and I wasn't altered by drugs."

She was just 22 when she performed at the historic concert that also included Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead and Joan Baez. Melanie had been waiting for hours to perform, sitting on the side of the stage as she watched Richie Havens and others complete their sets.

Melanie was finally called to perform because the Incredible String Band "had concerns about electrocution."

She said: "I didn't know about electric yet."