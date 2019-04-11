Mariah Carey to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

No artist has more No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart than Mariah Carey, and she will receive the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday, April 11, 2019, that the Grammy-winning superstar will also perform at the May 1 event in Las Vegas.

NEW YORK (AP) — No artist has more No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart than Mariah Carey, so it's only fitting that the singer will receive the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

NBC and Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that the Grammy-winning superstar will also perform at the May 1 event in Las Vegas.

Carey has 18 No. 1 hits, including "Vision of Love," ''Hero," ''Honey" and "We Belong Together."

Her duet with Boyz II Men, "One Sweet Day," spent 16 weeks at No. 1, making it the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart. Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" tied the feat in 2017.

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Panic at the Disco, Sam Smith and Normani will perform. Cardi B is the leader with 21 nominations.