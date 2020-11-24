Lista de nominados a los premios Grammy

FILE - Roddy Ricch performs at the 7th annual BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 21, 2019. Ricch, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa each earned six Grammy nominations on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - Roddy Ricch performs at the 7th annual BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 21, 2019. Ricch, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa each earned six Grammy nominations on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Photo by Mark Von ... more Photo: Mark Von Holden, Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP Photo: Mark Von Holden, Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lista de nominados a los premios Grammy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A continuación una lista de nominados a la 63ra edición anual de los premios Grammy en las categorías principales y de música latina, según anunció el martes la Academia de la Grabación.

— Álbum del año: “Chilombo”, Jhené Aiko; “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)”, Black Pumas; “Everyday Life”, Coldplay; “Djesse Vol. 3”, Jacob Collier; “Women In Music Pt. III”, HAIM; “Future Nostalgia”, Dua Lipa; “Hollywood’s Bleeding”, Post Malone; “folklore”, Taylor Swift.

— Grabación del año: “Black Parade”, Beyoncé; “Colors”, Black Pumas; “Rockstar”, DaBaby con Roddy Ricch; “Say So”, Doja Cat; “Everything I Wanted”, Billie Eilish; “Don’t Start Now”, Dua Lipa; “Circles”, Post Malone; “Savage”, Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé.

— Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “Black Parade”, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Derek Dixie, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Brittany Coney, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk y Rickie “Caso” Tice; “The Box”, Roddy Ricch y Samuel Gloade; “cardigan”, Taylor Swift y Aaron Dessner; “Circles”, Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk y Billy Walsh; “Don’t Start Now”, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick y Emily Warren; “Everything I Wanted”, Billie Eilish y Finneas; “I Can’t Breathe”, H.E.R., Dernst Emile II y Tiara Thomas; “If the World Was Ending”, Julia Michaels y JP Saxe.

— Mejor artista nuevo: Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada, Megan Thee Stallion.

— Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Yummy”, Justin Bieber; “Say So”, Doja Cat; “Everything I Wanted”, Billie Eilish; “Don’t Start Now”, Dua Lipa; “Watermelon Sugar”, Harry Styles; “cardigan”, Taylor Swift.

— Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo: “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”, J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y Tainy; “Intentions”, Justin Bieber con Quavo; “Dynamite”, BTS; “Rain on Me”, Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande; “Exile”, Taylor Swift con Bon Iver.

— Mejor álbum pop vocal: “Changes”, Justin Bieber; “Chromatica”, Lady Gaga; “Future Nostalgia”, Dua Lipa; “Fine Line”, Harry Styles; “folklore”, Taylor Swift.

— Mejor álbum pop tradicional: “Blue Umbrella”, Burt Bacharach y Daniel Tashian; “True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter”, Harry Connick, Jr.; “American Standard”, James Taylor; “Unfollow the Rules”, Rufus Wainwright; “Judy”, Renée Zellweger.

— Mejor álbum dance/electrónico: “Kick I”, Arca; “Planet’s Mad”, Baauer; “Energy”, Disclosure; “Bubba”, Kaytranada; “Good Faith”, Madeon.

— Mejor álbum de rock: “A Hero’s Death”, Fontaines D.C.; “Kiwanuka”, Michael Kiwanuka; “Daylight”, Grace Potter; “Sound & Fury”, Sturgill Simpson; “The New Abnormal”, the Strokes.

— Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”, Fiona Apple; “Hyperspace”, Beck; “Punisher”, Phoebe Bridgers; “Jaime”, Brittany Howard; “The Slow Rush”, Tame Impala.

— Mejor álbum de R&B progresesivo: “Chilombo”, Jhené Aiko; “Ungodly Hour”, Chloe x Halle; “Free Nationals”, Free Nationals; “F--- Yo Feelings”, Robert Glasper; “It Is What It Is”, Thundercat.

— Mejor álbum de R&B: “Happy 2 Be Here”, Ant Clemons; “Take Time”, Giveon; “To Feel Loved”, Luke James; “Bigger Love”, John Legend; “All Rise”, Gregory Porter.

— Mejor álbum de rap: “Black Habits”, D Smoke; “Alfredo”, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist; “A Written Testimony”, Jay Electronica; “King’s Disease”, Nas; “The Allegory”, Royce Da 5’9”.

— Mejor álbum country: “Lady Like”, Ingrid Andress; “Your Life Is a Record”, Brandy Clark; “Wildcard”, Miranda Lambert; “Nightfall”, Little Big Town; “Never Will”, Ashley McBryde.

— Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “ONA”, Thana Alexa; “Secrets Are the Best Stories”, Kurt Elling con Danilo Pérez; “Modern Ancestors”, Carmen Lundy; “Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper”, Somi con Frankfurt Radio Big Band; “What’s the Hurry”, Kenny Washington.

— Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment”, Ambrose Akinmusire; “Waiting Game”, Terri Lyne Carrington y Social Science; “Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard”, Gerald Clayton; “Trilogy 2”, Chick Corea, Christian McBride y Brian Blade; “RoundAgain”, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade.

— Mejor álbum de jazz latino: “Tradiciones”, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra; “Four Questions”, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra; “City of Dreams”, Chico Pinheiro; “Viento y tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo”, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola; “Trane's Delight”, Poncho Sánchez.

— Mejor álbum góspel: “2econd Wind: Ready”, Anthony Brown & group therAPy; “My Tribute”, Myron Butler; “Choirmaster”, Ricky Dillard; “Gospel According to PJ”, PJ Morton; “Kierra”, Kierra Sheard.

— Mejor álbum de música cristiana: “Run to the Father”, Cody Carnes; “All of My Best Friends”, Hillsong Young & Free; “Holy Water”, We the Kingdom; “Citizen of Heaven”, Tauren Wells; “Jesus Is King”, Kanye West.

— Mejor álbum pop o urbano latino: “YHLQMDLG”, Bad Bunny; “Por primera vez”, Camilo; “Mesa para dos”, Kany García; “Pausa”, Ricky Martin; “3:33”, Debi Nova.

— Mejor álbum de rock o alternativo latino: “Aura”, Bajofondo; “Monstruo”, Cami; “Sobrevolando”, Cultura Profética; “La conquista del espacio”, Fito Páez; “Miss Colombia”, Lido Pimienta.

— Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana): “Hecho en México”, Alejandro Fernández; “La serenata”, Lupita Infante; “Un canto por México, Vol. 1”, Natalia Lafourcade; “Bailando sones y huapangos con Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández”, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández; “Ayayay!”, Christian Nodal.

— Mejor álbum latino tropical: “Mi tumbao”, José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”; “Infinito”, Edwin Bonilla; “Sigo cantando al amor (Deluxe)", Jorge Celedón & Sergio Luis; “4.40”, Grupo Niche; “Memorias de Navidad”, Víctor Manuelle.

— Mejor álbum de reggae: “Upside Down 2020”, Buju Banton; “Higher Place”, Skip Marley; “It All Comes Back to Love”, Maxi Priest; “Got to Be Tough”, Toots and the Maytals; “One World”, The Wailers.

— Mejor álbum hablado: “Acid for the Children: A Memoir”, Flea; “Alex Trebek — The Answer Is...", Ken Jennings; “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth”, Rachel Maddow; “Catch and Kill”, Ronan Farrow; “Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White)”, Meryl Streep (y todo el elenco).

— Mejor álbum de comedia: “Black Mitzvah”, Tiffany Haddish; “I Love Everything”, Patton Oswalt; “The Pale Tourist”, Jim Gaffigan; “Paper Tiger”, Bill Burr; “23 Hours to Kill”, Jerry Seinfeld.

— Mejor banda sonora compilada para medios visuales: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, “Bill & Ted Face the Music”, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”, “Frozen 2”, “Jojo Rabbit”.

— Mejor banda sonora compuesta para medios visuales: “Ad Astra”, Max Richter; “Becoming”, Kamasi Washington; “Joker”, Hildur Guðnadóttir; “1917”, Thomas Newman; “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, John Williams.

— Productor del año, no clásico: Jack Antonoff, Dan Auerbach, Dave Cobb, Flying Lotus, Andrew Watt.

— Mejor video musical: “Brown Skin Girl”, Beyoncé; “Life Is Good”, Future con Drake; “Lockdown”, Anderson .Paak; “Adore You”, Harry Styles; “Goliath”, Woodkid.

— Mejor video musical versión larga: “Beastie Boys Story”, Beastie Boys; “Black Is King”, Beyoncé; “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”, Freestyle Love Supreme (inclyendo a Lin-Manuel Miranda); “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”, Linda Ronstadt; “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas”, ZZ Top.