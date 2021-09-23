Lista de ganadores de los Billboard de la Música Latina

A continuaci\u00f3n la lista de ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la M\u00fasica Latina, que se entregaron el jueves en Coral Gables, Florida. CATEGOR\u00cdAS DE ARTISTAS - Artista del a\u00f1o: Bad Bunny. - Artista del a\u00f1o, debut: Myke Towers. - Artista crossover del a\u00f1o: Black Eyed Peas CATEGOR\u00cdAS DE CANCIONES - "Hot Latin Song" canci\u00f3n del a\u00f1o: Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, "D\u00e1kiti". - "Hot Latin Song" colaboraci\u00f3n vocal del a\u00f1o: Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, "D\u00e1kiti". - "Hot Latin Song" artista del a\u00f1o, masculino: Bad Bunny. - "Hot Latin Song" artista del a\u00f1o, femenino: Karol G. - "Hot Latin Song" artista del a\u00f1o, d\u00fao o grupo: Banda MS de Sergio Liz\u00e1rraga. - "Hot Latin Song" sello discogr\u00e1fico del a\u00f1o: Rimas. - "Hot Latin Song" casa disquera del a\u00f1o: Rimas. - Canci\u00f3n del a\u00f1o, airplay: Maluma y The Weeknd, "Haw\u00e1i". - Sello discogr\u00e1fico del a\u00f1o, airplay: Sony Music Latin. - Casa disquera del a\u00f1o, airplay: Sony Music Latin. - Canci\u00f3n del a\u00f1o, ventas: Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)". - Canci\u00f3n del a\u00f1o, streaming: Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez, "D\u00e1kiti". CATEGOR\u00cdA DE \u00c1LBUMES - "Top Latin Album" del a\u00f1o: Bad Bunny, "YHLQMDLG". - "Top Latin Albums" artista del a\u00f1o, masculino: Bad Bunny. - "Top Latin Albums" artista del a\u00f1o, femenino: Karol G. - "Top Latin Albums" artista del a\u00f1o, d\u00fao o grupo: Eslab\u00f3n Armado. - "Top Latin Albums" sello discogr\u00e1fico del a\u00f1o: Rimas. - "Top Latin Album" casa disquera del a\u00f1o: Rimas. CATEGOR\u00cdAS LATIN POP - Artista "Latin Pop" del a\u00f1o, solista: Shakira. - Artista "Latin Pop" del a\u00f1o, d\u00fao o grupo: Man\u00e1. - Canci\u00f3n "Latin Pop" del a\u00f1o: Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna y J.Rey Soul, "Mamacita". - "Latin Pop Airplay" sello discogr\u00e1fico del a\u00f1o: Sony Music Latin. - "Latin Pop Airplay" casa disquera del a\u00f1o: Sony Music Latin. - \u00c1lbum "Latin Pop" del a\u00f1o: Kali Uchis, "Sin miedo (del amor y otros demonios)". - "Latin Pop Albums" sello discogr\u00e1fico del a\u00f1o: Universal Music Latin Entertainment. - "Latin Pop Albums" casa discogr\u00e1fica del a\u00f1o: Universal Music Latino. CATEGOR\u00cdA TROPICAL - Artista tropical del a\u00f1o, solista: Romeo Santos. - Artista tropical del a\u00f1o, d\u00fao o grupo: Aventura. - Canci\u00f3n tropical del a\u00f1o: Prince Royce, "Carita de inocente". - "Tropical Songs Airplay" sello discogr\u00e1fico del a\u00f1o: Sony Music Latin. - "Tropical Songs Airplay" casa disquera del a\u00f1o: Sony Music Latin. - \u00c1lbum tropical del a\u00f1o: Prince Royce, "Alter ego". - "Tropical Albums" sello discogr\u00e1fico del a\u00f1o: Sony Music Latin. - "Tropical Albums" casa disquera del a\u00f1o: Sony Music Latin. CATEGOR\u00cdA REGIONAL MEXICANO - Artista regional mexicano del a\u00f1o, solista: Christian Nodal. - Artista regional mexicano del a\u00f1o, d\u00fao o grupo: Banda MS de Sergio Liz\u00e1rraga. - Canci\u00f3n regional mexicana del a\u00f1o: Lenin Ram\u00edrez con Grupo Firme, "Yo ya no vuelvo contigo". - "Regional Mexican Airplay" sello discogr\u00e1fico del a\u00f1o: Universal Music Latin Entertainment. - "Regional Mexican Airplay" casa disquera del a\u00f1o: Fonovisa. - \u00c1lbum regional mexicano del a\u00f1o: Eslabon Armado, "Tu veneno mortal". - "Regional Mexican Albums" sello discogr\u00e1fico del a\u00f1o: Universal Music Latin Entertainment. - "Regional Mexican Albums" casa disquera del a\u00f1o: DEL. CATEGOR\u00cdA LATIN RHYTHM - Artista "Latin Rhythm" del a\u00f1o, solista: Bad Bunny. - Artista "Latin Rhythm" del a\u00f1o, d\u00fao o grupo: Los Legendarios. - Canci\u00f3n "Latin Rhythm" del a\u00f1o: Maluma y The Weeknd, "Haw\u00e1i". - "Latin Rhythm Airplay" sello discogr\u00e1fico del a\u00f1o: Sony Music Latin. - "Latin Rhythm Airplay" casa disquera del a\u00f1o: Universal Music Latino. - \u00c1lbum "Latin Rhythm" del a\u00f1o: Bad Bunny, "YHLQMDLG". - "Latin Rhythm Albums" sello discogr\u00e1fico del a\u00f1o: Rimas. - "Latin Rhythm Albums" casa disquera del a\u00f1o: Rimas. CATEGOR\u00cdA ESCRITOR\/PRODUCTOR\/EDITORA - Compositor del a\u00f1o: Bad Bunny. - Editora del a\u00f1o: RSM Publishing, ASCAP. - Corporaci\u00f3n editora del a\u00f1o: Sony Music Publishing. - Productor del a\u00f1o: Tainy. PREMIOS ESPECIALES - Premio Billboard Sal\u00f3n de la Fama: Daddy Yankee. - Premio Billboard \u00cdcono: Man\u00e1. - Premio Billboard Trayectoria Art\u00edstica: Paquita la del Barrio.