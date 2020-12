The Kent Memorial Library has announced it will showcase the photography of Maria J. LaFontan and Lucy C. Pierpont Jan. 4 through Feb. 27.

LaFontan and Pierpont work at the library; their offices are in the library’s “loft,” thus the tile of their exhibit,” Lofty Spirits.”

LaFontan is the administrative secretary and Pierpont serves as marketing and special events director.

In addition to her duties at the library, LaFontan also owns and operates Mountain View Farm, an organic vegetable farm in Kent, and Mountain Books, an online antiquarian book business alongside her husband, Vincent.

“As a grower, I spend much of my time in nature,” LaFontan said. “I have witnessed many amazing moments of incredible beauty. I make a point to take in my natural surroundings each day and reflect; for me there is no greater peace.”

“It has always been my goal to work with nature in a symbiotic fashion, creating only that which is intended,” she said. “I am happy to share some of my favorite captures.”

LaFontan said she does not “go seeking objects to photograph, rather my photographs are moments out of a normal day in my life that I stumble upon.”

“They are simple, serene, and a constant reminder of the incredible beauty in nature,” she summed up.

Pierpont, a resident of Woodbury, has worked part time at the library since 2010. She has been a graphic designer since 1977 when she graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta, N.Y.

Her career began in a small ad agency during her senior year at Hartwick. She’s continued in the marketing/graphic design field ever since, beginning in the public relations department at the college, printing production and sales at A.C. Hampson Printing, Union City, CT; LCP Graphic Designs, her own marketing company in Waterbury, CT; and advertising production at the Litchfield County Times.

Her other part-time job is in the Washington Depot Office of Klemm Real Estate doing graphic design and public relations.

“From an early age, I have had a relationship with art,” Pierpont related. “It began with my curiosity of how books get published, wondering how the designs arrived on cereal boxes, or who created the patterns of faux wood grain on my desk at school.”

“I persisted in getting to the bottom of my quest to learn about the trade called commercial art,” she said.. “I majored in art in college and have been a graphic designer ever since. Whenever I am out walking, I take lots of photos of objects I appreciate or interesting patterns that I come upon. I realize how fortunate I am that I see such beauty and am happy to share these photos.”

The exhibit will be able to be viewed online at kentmemoriallibrary.org, as the library is temporarily closed due to COVID.

For more information, call 860-927-3761.