Latifah's 'Equalizer' stays strong after Super Bowl premiere

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS' reboot of “The Equalizer” with Queen Latifah took advantage of its post-Super Bowl series premiere to continue its strong showing in prime time ratings with its second episode.

The revenge drama came in third place and had a major, and inevitable, drop after drawing 20 million viewers in the most coveted of all time slots after the network's airing of the “Super Bowl." Its 8.2 million viewers last week put it behind only old ratings standard bearers “NCIS” and “60 Minutes," according to figures released Wednesday by the Nielsen company.