Kent program to explore state's changing landscape

Kent Memorial Library will present a program about Connecticut’s changing landscape, “Wildlife and Connecticut’s Changing Landscape,” Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Paul Colburn, a graduate of Master Wildlife Conservationist Program (MWCP) and a certified Master Wildlife Conservationist (MWC), will give a brief natural history of Connecticut and address the current state of wildlife in the state, including a discussion of major species, factors affecting their habitats, challenges we face in managing them. He will also provide suggestions for what people can do to make a difference.

The MWCP is a Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) adult education program that trains participants in the fields of wildlife management, natural history and interpretation.

In addition to his work as a MWC, Colburn volunteers for the Red Cross, The Travelers Championship and Wesleyan University Admissions.

He has served on the Board of Directors of Special Wishes Inc., an organization devoted to assisting families facing life threatening childhood diseases.

He is past president of Residents Advocating Conservation, has been active in local politics, youth athletics and served on many local boards and commissions.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.