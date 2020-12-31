Kent program to explore state's changing landscape

Kent Memorial Library will present a program about Connecticut’s changing landscape, “Wildlife and Connecticut’s Changing Landscape,” Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Paul Colburn, a graduate of Master Wildlife Conservationist Program (MWCP) and a certified Master Wildlife Conservationist (MWC), will give a brief natural history of Connecticut and address the current state of wildlife in the state, including a discussion of major species, factors affecting their habitats, challenges we face in managing them. He will also provide suggestions for what people can do to make a difference.