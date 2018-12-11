John David Washington creates own lane with Oscar buzz

In this Nov. 14, 2018 photo, actor John David Washington, star of "BlacKkKlansman," poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Washington has been named as a Breakthrough Entertainer of the Year by the Associated Press. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John David Washington comes from a strong acting lineage, but he has carved out his own identity as a powerful actor, earning a Golden Globe nomination and generating Oscar buzz for his standout role in Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman."

In his first starring role, Washington plays a black police officer in Colorado Springs who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1970s.

Washington credits Lee for choosing him for his acting abilities, and not because he's the son of Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington, his actress-mom.

The 34-year-old actor says he is living out his "childhood dream," but says the hard work must continue.

He's also proud to keep up the strong reputation of the Washington family name in Hollywood while striking out on his own.