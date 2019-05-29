Jeff Daniels: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' is role of a lifetime

FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Jeff Daniels at the 73rd annual Tony Awards "Meet the Nominees" press day in New York. Daniels was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in the play, "To Kill a Mockingbird," adapted from the Harper Lee novel.

NEW YORK (AP) — Early in the morning on a two-show day on Broadway, Jeff Daniels reluctantly talks about his Tony Award nomination.

He doesn't want to get his hopes up, so he prefers to "remain neutral" on the nod, his third. As for the role that got him there, well, that's another story.

Daniels perks up when the conversation turns to his portrayal of Atticus Finch, the small-town attorney immortalized in the Harper Lee novel "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Lee chronicled the innocence and tragedy of her childhood in the classic novel, shinning a light on the Jim Crow-era South as well as injustice in a small Alabama town.

Nearly 60 years after the novel was published, Daniels sees the play embrace the same values, saying it "slaps white America in the face."