SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaican singer and record producer "Lee Scratch” Perry, considered one of reggae's founding fathers, died on Sunday. He was 85.
Perry, whose real name is Rainford Hugh Perry, died at a hospital in Montego Bay, Jamaica, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister Andrew Holness. He noted that Perry was a pioneer of dub music in the 1970s and produced more than 1,000 recordings over 60 years that earned him various nicknames, including “Upsetter” and “Mad Scientist.”