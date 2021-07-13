In 'Stillwater,' Matt Damon bridges Oklahoma and France JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer July 13, 2021 Updated: July 13, 2021 8:54 a.m.
CANNES, France (AP) — The set-up of Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” sounds very Liam Neeson.
Matt Damon stars as a tough, terse Oklahoma father who travels to Marseille, France, to visit his jailed daughter (Abigail Breslin), who has been imprisoned for her role in a scandalous Amanda Knox-styled murder case. Damon, a gruff, working-class roughneck, sticks around to seek justice for his daughter and find a mystery man who may have been the real killer.