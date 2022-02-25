Gucci unveils Adidas collab during Milan Fashion Week COLLEEN BARRY, AP Fashion Writer Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 6:52 p.m.
1 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
2 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 3 of33
4 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
5 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 6 of33
7 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
8 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 9 of33
10 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
11 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 12 of33
13 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
14 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 15 of33
16 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
17 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 18 of33
19 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
20 of33 Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 21 of33
22 of33 Models wear creations as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
23 of33 Models wear creations as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 24 of33
25 of33 Models wear creations as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
26 of33 Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 27 of33
28 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
29 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 30 of33
31 of33 A model wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
32 of33 Model Iris Law, daughter of British actor Jude Law, wears a creation as part of the Missoni Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
33 of33
MILAN (AP) — Outside Milan’s luxury runway shows on Friday, two Ukrainian students held aloft signs reading “No World War III” and “No Putin” to draw attention to the war in their homeland and to urge the West to take harsher measures.
Their goal: get into photos of influencers and VIPs to remind the world of the horrors going on within Europe.