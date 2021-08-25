German show traces Nazi-era artists' success after the war KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Aug. 25, 2021 Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 10:14 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — A new show examining how some of the Nazis' favorite visual artists were able to successfully continue their work in postwar Germany is set to open in Berlin this week.
“Divinely Gifted. National Socialism's favored artists in the Federal Republic” opens Friday at the German Historical Museum. It traces the careers and works of many who figured on a list of “Divinely Gifted" artists, compiled in 1944 on behalf of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels.
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER