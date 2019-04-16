'Game of Thrones' sets sets a viewership record for HBO

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO's "Game of Thrones" lived up to the hype. This past weekend's season premiere stands as the most-watched one-day event in the history of the cable network that began in 1978.

The Nielsen company said 17.4 million people watched the Sunday opener to the show's final season, either live on the network at 9 p.m., streamed, through HBO's on-demand service or during two reruns that aired later that night.

There's a good chance that number will be eclipsed next month when the series signs off for good.

Meanwhile, CBS had its biggest audience for the Masters in six years with Tiger Woods' stirring comeback.