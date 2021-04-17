From Russia to Britain, Philip's royal ties spanned Europe THEODORA TONGAS, Associated Press April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 2:37 a.m.
1 of12 FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 11, 2004, file photo, from left: Danish Prince Henrik, Queen Sonja and King Harald from Norway, Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Sofia, and King Juan Carlos from Spain and Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf from Sweden during the funeral service of Dutch Prince Bernhard in the Nieuwe Kerk or New Church in Delft, The Netherlands. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. JASPER JUINEN/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - In this March 25, 1965 file photo, King Constantine II of Greece, left, and Prince Philip of Britain review an honor guard of the Greek Royal Evzones Guard as the prince arrives at the Athens Airport for a brief visit as the guest of the Greek royal family. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. Aristotle Saris/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 FILE - In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip, Spain's King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia pose for a group photograph before a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 FILE- In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2005, file photo, Norway's Queen Sonja, left, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre, and Britain's Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, right, look on as Norway's King Harald V unveils a statue of the late Queen Maud of Norway at the Norwegian Ambassador's Residence in west London. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. Jane Mingay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 FILE - In this Saturday Dec. 11, 2004, file photo, King Juan Carlos of Spain, foreground left, Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, center rear, and Prince Henrik of Denmark, rear right, arrive for the funeral of Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands at Nieuwe Kerk, or New Church, in the center of Delft, The Netherlands. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. FRED ERNST/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - In this Tuesday Oct. 25, 2005, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, Prince Philip, centre, and the King Harald V, of Norway view an exhibition of Norwegian items from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth stand with Belgium's King Philippe and Britain's Prince William during the opening of the Flanders' Fields Memorial Garden at Wellington Barracks in London. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. Eric Lalmand/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 FILE - In this Thursday Feb. 17, 2000, file photo, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Henrik, from left, welcome guests to a reception hosted by Margrethe at the Natural History Museum. Prince Philip's life spanned just under an entire century of European history. His genealogy was just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses. Michael Stephens/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
TATOI, Greece (AP) — Prince Philip's life spanned a century of European history. His family ties were just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses.
“If Queen Victoria is considered the grandmother of Europe, Prince Philip is the uncle of Europe,” said Vassilis Koutsavlis, president of the Tatoi Royal Estate Friends Association.
Written By
THEODORA TONGAS