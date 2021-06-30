Former CIA operative Enrique 'Ric' Prado writing memoir

AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA operative known for his exploits everywhere from Miami to Nicaragua to Afghanistan has a book deal. Enrique “Ric” Prado's “Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior” will come out next March.

“A lot has been said about the CIA over the years," Prado said in a statement Wednesday. "And a lot of it has been (expletive). I wrote ‘Black Ops’ to clear the name of my agency. I know the untold sacrifices that have been made for this country by devoted men and women who have served anonymously, as quiet heroes. I’m eager to share those stories now.”