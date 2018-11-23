Eric Bana brings 'Dirty John' to TV with Connie Britton

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Bana and Connie Britton are bringing the true crime podcast "Dirty John" to TV with a weekly series on Bravo.

Bana plays John Meehan and Connie Britton is Debra Newell, two divorcees in California who meet online and fall in love. Newell thinks John is the man she's been looking for while her kids are immediately suspicious. As they voice their concerns, John drives a wedge through their family.

Bana says he wasn't concerned with getting the character of Meehan exact but more interested in portraying a version that helps to explain why Newell couldn't walk away. He says manipulators like Meehan pick their prey deliberately and it's not a fair match.

"Dirty John" premieres Sunday on Bravo.