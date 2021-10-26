Dutch court: Crimean treasures must be sent to Ukraine ALEKSANDAR FURTULA and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Oct. 26, 2021 Updated: Oct. 26, 2021 7:23 a.m.
AMSTERDAM (AP) — An Amsterdam appeals court ruled Tuesday that a trove of historical treasures from Crimea that have been stored for years at a Dutch museum must be given to Ukraine, saying they are “part of the cultural heritage of the Ukrainian state.”
The judgment, which can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court, upheld a lower court's ruling and was the latest development in a protracted legal tug-of-war about the fate of the artifacts that stems from Russia's annexation of Crimea.
ALEKSANDAR FURTULA and MIKE CORDER