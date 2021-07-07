Dilip Kumar, Bollywood's great 'Tragedy King,' dies at 98 ASHOK SHARMA, Associated Press July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 2:53 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2008, file photo, veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, right, receives a Lifetime Achievement award at the 54th National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi, India. Kumar, hailed as the “Tragedy King” and one of Hindi cinema's greatest actors, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 98. Gurinder Osan/AP Show More Show Less
NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, hailed as the “Tragedy King” and one of Hindi cinema's greatest actors, died Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 98.
The “Tragedy King” title came from Kumar’s numerous serious roles. In several, his character died as a frustrated lover and a drunkard. He also was known as Bollywood’s only Method actor for his expressive performances identifying a character’s emotions.