'Death Wish' author Brian Garfield dead at 79

NEW YORK (AP) — "Death Wish" novelist Brian Garfield has died. The author whose horror classic launched a film franchise starring Charles Bronson was 79.

Literary agent Judy Coppage says Garfield died "peacefully" on Dec. 29 at his home in Pasadena, California.

Garfield wrote dozens of books and his worldwide sales topped 20 million copies. "Death Wish," the story of a liberal New Yorker who becomes a right-wing vigilante after his family is assaulted, was published in 1972. The first "Death Wish" film came out two years later and was followed by several others with Bronson, including "Death Wish II" and "Death Wish 3." Bruce Willis starred in a "Death Wish" remake last year.

Garfield also was a musician and toured with an early rock 'n roll rock group, the Palisades.