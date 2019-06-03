https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/entertainment/article/Comedian-Tracy-Morgan-to-host-The-ESPYs-13921491.php
Comedian Tracy Morgan to host The ESPYs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Tracy Morgan will host The ESPYs honoring the year's top sports performances and achievements.
The star of "The Last O.G." will preside over the annual show airing live July 10 on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Previous hosts include Danica Patrick, Samuel L. Jackson, Jon Hamm and Lance Armstrong.
View Comments