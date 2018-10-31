Cello star Yo-Yo Ma to perform at WWI Armistice ceremonies

PARIS (AP) — Cello maestro Yo-Yo Ma will perform at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe as part of the ceremonies marking the centenary of the end of the World War I next month in Paris.

Joseph Zimet, director of the First World War Centenary Mission, says Ma will headline a field of "great international artists" during the Nov. 11 ceremony close to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The U.S-Chinese artist, who received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom back in 2010, was born in Paris in 1955.

The European Union Youth Orchestra, an ensemble of young musicians, has also been invited to perform Ravel's Bolero, while Beninese artist Angelique Kidjo will sing a tribute to the colonial troops who fought for France during the war.