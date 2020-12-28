Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 3-9:

Jan. 3: Actor Dabney Coleman is 89. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 78. Singer Stephen Stills is 76. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 75. Actor Victoria Principal is 71. Actor Mel Gibson is 65. Actor Shannon Sturges (“Port Charles”) is 53. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 49. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 46. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 46. Actor Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 46. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The O.C.”) is 45. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 43. Actor Kate Levering (“Drop Dead Diva”) is 42. Actor Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”) is 36. Drummer Mark Pontius of Foster the People is 36. R&B singer Lloyd is 35. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 35. Actor Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) is 25.