Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 6-12:

Feb. 6: Actor Mamie Van Doren is 91. Actor Mike Farrell is 83. NBC news anchorman Tom Brokaw is 82. Actor Gayle Hunnicutt is 79. Singer Fabian is 79. Actor Michael Tucker (“L.A. Law”) is 77. Actor Jon Walmsley (“The Waltons”) is 66. Actor-director Robert Townsend (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 65. Actor Kathy Najimy (“Veronica’s Closet,” ″King of the Hill”) is 65. Drummer Simon Phillips of Toto is 65. Actor Barry Miller (“Saturday Night Fever,” ″Fame”) is 64. Actor Megan Gallagher (“Millennium”) is 62. Country singer Richie McDonald of Lonestar is 60. Vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is 60. Singer Rick Astley is 56. Bassist Tim Brown of the Boo Radleys is 53. TV host Amy Robach (“Good Morning America”) is 49. Actor Josh Stewart (“Criminal Minds,” ″Third Watch”) is 45. Actor Ben Lawson (“Designated Survivor”) is 42. Actor Crystal Reed (“Teen Wolf”) is 37. Actor Anna Diop (“24: Legacy”) is 34. Singer Tinashe is 29.