Cardi B, Shawn Mendes to perform on Jingle Ball tour

This combination photo shows Hip-hop recording artist Cardi B, left, and Shawn Mendes performing at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Sept. 29, 2018, in New York. Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Calvin Harris are set to perform on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour later this year. IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that the 12-city tour kicks off Nov. 27 in Dallas. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) less This combination photo shows Hip-hop recording artist Cardi B, left, and Shawn Mendes performing at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Sept. 29, 2018, in New York. Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and ... more Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Photo: Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cardi B, Shawn Mendes to perform on Jingle Ball tour 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Calvin Harris are set to perform on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this holiday season.

IHeartMedia announced Tuesday the 12-city tour kicks off Nov. 27 in Dallas. The lineup, which varies by city, also includes The Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha and Camila Cabello.

The tour will visit Los Angeles on Nov. 30, San Francisco on Dec. 1, Boston on Dec. 4 and Chicago on Dec. 12. The tour wraps on Dec. 16 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Dec. 7 show at New York's Madison Square Garden will livestream on CWTV.com and the CW app and broadcast on the CW Network on Dec. 16.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 15. Other performers include Alessia Cara, Khalid, Normani, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and Bazzi.