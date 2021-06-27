Bruce Springsteen marks the return of live shows on Broadway DAVID BAUDER, AP Entertainment Writer June 27, 2021 Updated: June 27, 2021 6:40 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — In another sign of live entertainment's rebirth, Bruce Springsteen returned to Broadway this weekend, strapping on a guitar and reviving a show for an audience that included a member of his E Street Band and the governor of his home state.
Springsteen had ended his residency in December 2018 after 236 performances, but was persuaded to return for a summer's encore ahead of most Broadway shows coming back in September.