Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson win top Americana awards KRISTIN M. HALL, AP Entertainment Writer Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 12:31 a.m.
Brandi Carlile accepts the artist of the year award at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Fiona Prine, the widow of the late John Prine, accepts the song of the year award presented for John Prine's song "I Remember Everything" at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Maren Morris, left, and Brandi Carlile, right, of the Highwomen, are joined by Yola, center, during a performance at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Carla Thomas performs during the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Raul Malo of The Mavericks performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Charley Crockett accepts the emerging act of the year award at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
The Fisk Jubilee Singers perform at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
11 of11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile added another trophy to her shelf as she won artist of the year at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards show, while country singer Sturgill Simpson took home the album of the year award.
The annual awards show returned in-person on Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Written By
KRISTIN M. HALL