'Black Panther,' 'A Star Is Born' among AFI Awards honorees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Black Panther," ''A Star Is Born" and "Mary Poppins Returns" are among the American Film Institute's top 10 films of the year.

AFI announced its selections for the 19th AFI Awards Tuesday, recognizing works deemed culturally and artistically significant by a jury of AFI trustees, scholars and critics.

The selected films include the aforementioned blockbusters, the horror film "A Quiet Place," ''The Favourite," Barry Jenkins' James Baldwin adaptation "If Beale Street Could Talk," Bo Burnham's coming-of-age film "Eighth Grade," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''First Reformed," and "Green Book."

The organization is also giving a special award to Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," which did not fit the criteria for American films

AFI also recognizes 10 television shows, including "Atlanta" and "The Americans."

The honorees will be recognized at a Los Angeles luncheon on Jan. 4.