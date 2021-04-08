Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

2. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

3. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

4. “Faucian Bargain” by Steve Deace and Todd Erzen (Post Hill Press)

5. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. “The Red Book” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

7. “Rule of Wolves” by Leigh Bardugo (Imprint)

8. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

9. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “I Love You to the Moon and Back” by Amelia Hepworth (Tiger Tales)

11. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

12. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” by Adam Wallace (Sourcebooks Wonderland)

13. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

14. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

15. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

16. “Wilde Child” by Eloisa James (Avon)

17. “God Gave Us Easter” by Lisa Tawn Bergren (WaterBrook Press)

18. “Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure” by James Dean (HarperFestival)

19. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

20. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

21. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book" by Eric Carle (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

22. “The Tale of Peter Rabbit: A Story Board Book” by Beatrix Potter (Warne)

23. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

24. “Guess How Much I Love You” by Sam McBratney (Candewick)

25. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)