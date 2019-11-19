Baby Shark run continues with new tour dates

NEW YORK (AP) — Most viral videos have a finite shelf life, but the “doo doo doo” of “Baby Shark” shows no sign of abating.

The little ditty and dance about a family of sharks that captivated the toddler set and beyond will still be with us as we go into the next decade, with a “Baby Shark” tour launching a new set of concert dates after recently wrapping up dozens of performances in its first run in North America.

And while the concert, the first for most kids, may start out with the earworm of “doo doo doo,” the 90-minute event features music beyond that song, including nursery rhymes around far longer than “Baby Shark.”

The second leg of the tour kicks off in Independence, Missouri on March 1.

___

Online:

https://babysharklive.com/