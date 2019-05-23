Asian, Asian American heroes to power Marvel comics series

Asian superheroes — assemble.

Marvel Comics is giving ink to an unprecedented team-up of its mightiest Asian and Asian American heroes, also known as the new Agents of Atlas.

The publishing giant told The Associated Press Thursday that established icons and newbies will team up in a stand-alone, five-part comic book series starting this summer.

The roster of 10 super-powered pan-Asian champions made their debut as a team earlier this month in "The War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas."

That comic book is one piece of an ongoing saga involving several different groups across the Marvel universe.

Veteran comic book writer Greg Pak is leading the creative team behind the project, which will release its first issue in August.