Courtesy of Burnham Library

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting a group exhibit, “Art from Within,” through Dec. 30. The show features works by Raffaella Arcamone, Bonnie Jo Cheron, Mary Eddy, Jan Greco, Elizabeth Kaney, Monika Brendel Kenny, Lisa Sachetti Mahon, Didier Malaqin, Molly Morgan and Kathy Flynn, whose work “The Wishing Tree” is above.