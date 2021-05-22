Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
FAQ's
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police Reports
Opinion
Sports
UConn
Entertainment
Puzzles and Games
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Business
Real Estate
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Photo exhibit ‘Blooms’ at New Milford Public Library
Bridgewater residents vote to keep town control over grange hall
Ridgefield attorney joins New Milford based law firm
Saturday: Washington museum to host workshop on ancient hunting tool
Kent Art Association hosts student art show
Six years in the making: Bridgewater readies for Grange Hall vote Thursday
New Milford toy shop bounces back from COVID to mark 40 years
Physician lectures in New Milford on new drug for overactive bladder
Sherman resident creates flags from wood
Plant Mart May 22 on Bridgewater Firehouse lawn
Entertainment
Alert: Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy
May 22, 2021
Updated: May 22, 2021 7:14 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy.