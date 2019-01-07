After a tame Globes, is a less-charged awards season ahead?

Gina Rodriguez poses on the red carpet with a ribbon that reads Time's Up as she arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globe Awards has returned to business as usual it seems with unpredictable winners and a few heartfelt speeches, and the rest of the film awards of 2019 may follow.

One year after the show played host to a powerful display of female solidarity in the early days of the #MeToo movement, the Globes this year went back to being a party.

It also threw a wrench into the Cinderella story narrative of "A Star Is Born," which was expected to dominate and walked away with only one award, for best song. The top film awards instead went to divisive dark horses "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Green Book."