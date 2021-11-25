Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy Nov. 25, 2021 Updated: Nov. 25, 2021 10:55 a.m.
ROME (AP) — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday.
The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.