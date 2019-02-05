Actress Rita Moreno to appear at Notre Dame on Feb. 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame says actress, dancer and singer Rita Moreno will speak on the South Bend campus later this month.

Moreno will be the guest of Notre Dame's Institute for Latino Studies as part of its Transformative Latino Leadership Lecture Series. Her appearance at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Leighton Concert Hall at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center is a free, but ticketed, event that's open to the public.

Moreno is an American of Puerto Rican descent. She is the only Latina to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Her best-known role is Anita in "West Side Story" — a performance that earned her an Academy Award for best supporting actress. She currently stars in the Netflix series "One Day at a Time."