AP Breakthrough Entertainer: 'Snowfall' star Damson Idris JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer Dec. 14, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 12:46 p.m.
1 of11 Actor Damson Idris poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2021. Idris was named one of eight breakthrough entertainers of the year by the Associated Press. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Actor Damson Idris poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2021. Idris was named one of eight breakthrough entertainers of the year by the Associated Press. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Actor Damson Idris poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2021. Idris was named one of eight breakthrough entertainers of the year by the Associated Press. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Actor Damson Idris poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2021. Idris was named one of eight breakthrough entertainers of the year by the Associated Press. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Actor Damson Idris poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2021. Idris was named one of eight breakthrough entertainers of the year by the Associated Press. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Actor Damson Idris poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2021. Idris was named one of eight breakthrough entertainers of the year by the Associated Press. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Actor Damson Idris poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, 2021. Idris was named one of eight breakthrough entertainers of the year by the Associated Press. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damson Idris transformed from his real life British-speaking Nigerian persona into a canny drug kingpin character with a West Coast accent on FX’s popular crime drama “Snowfall.”
Idris made his presence felt as Franklin Saint, a young street-minded entrepreneur who was educated in an upper-class neighborhood, but determined to get into the drug game to take care of the people around him. Through the critically acclaimed show, his popularity has grown exponentially over the past four seasons.
Written By
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.