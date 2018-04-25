Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Random House announced Wednesday that George R.R. Martin's prequel to the “Ice and Fire” series is coming out Nov. 20. The book is called “Fire and Blood” and it’s the first of two planned works that the publisher is calling “the definitive history of the Targaryens in Westeros.” less
PHOTOS: 'Game of Thrones' cast: What HBO's 'GoT' actors look like away from the hit series
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Kit Harington is seen at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 25, 2017 in Glastonbury, England.
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe, Getty Images
Carice van Houten as Melisandre in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Carice van Houten visits the SiriusXM Studios on February 18, 2016 in New York City.
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Ian Whyte as Wun Wun in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Actor/stuntman Ian Whyte attends The Hollywood Show held at The Westin Los Angeles Airport Hotel on Saturday October 5, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Kristofer Hivju and wife/director Gry Molvaer Hivju attend 'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City.
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Emilia Clarke attends a pre BAFTA party hosted by Charles Finch and Chanel at Annabel's on February 11, 2017 in London, England.
Photo: John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Peter Dinklage and wife Playwright/Director Erica Schmidt pose at the Opening Night for The New Group's new play "All the Fine Boys" at Green Fig Urban Eatery on March 1, 2017 in New York City.
Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Gwendoline Christie attends Miu Miu Cruise Collection show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2017 in Paris, France.
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Natalie Dormer arrives in an Audi at the Evening Standard Film Awards 2016 on December 8, 2016 in London, England.
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Images For Au
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright arrives at the VO5 NME awards 2017 on February 15, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images
Hannah Murray as Gilly in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Hannah Murray arrives at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Resort 2018 show at the Miho Museum on May 14, 2017 in Koka, Japan.
Photo: Koki Nagahama/WireImage
Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Indira Varma attends cosmetics brand NARs summer party alongside VIP friends and fans of the brand at Protein on June 29, 2017 in London, England.
Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images For NAR
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
John Bradley attends the "Game of Thrones" autograph signing during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California.
Photo: FilmMagic
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Liam Cunningham (and Pamela Anderson) attend the Amber Lounge Fashion Monaco 2017 at Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotelon May 26, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco.
Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Lena Heady as Cersei Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Lena Heady arrives at the 7th Annual Milk + Bookies' Story Time Celebration at California Market Center on April 17, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/WireImage)
Photo: Angela Weiss/WireImage
Art Parkinson (right) as Rickon Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Art Parkinson attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England.
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Michiel Huisman attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan Via Getty Image
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the AT&T And Saban Films Present The LAFF Gala Premiere Of Shot Caller at ArcLight Cinemas on June 17, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images For AT&T And Saban
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Maisie Williams onstage at 'Featured Session: Game of Thrones' during 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 12, 2017 in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Amy E. Price/Getty Images For SXSW
Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Richard Dormer attends Photocall for "Fortitude 2" as part of MIPCOM at Palais des Festivals on October 17, 2016 in Cannes, France.
Photo: Tony Barson/FilmMagic
Birgitte Hjort Sorenson as Karsi in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Birgitte Hjort Sorensen attends the 2016 International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton on November 21, 2016 in New York City.
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage
Rory McCann as Sandor "The Hound" Clegane in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Rory McCann arrives at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Joel Fry as Hizdahr zo Loraq in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Joel Fry attends the press night after party for "Raising Martha" at The Park Theatre on January 17, 2017 in London, England.
Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
Photo: Courtesy HBO
Iwan Rheon talking about his acting roles in television shows Riviera and Inhumans at Build LDN at AOL London on June 27, 2017 in London, England.
Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
NEW YORK (AP) — As the world awaits his next "A Song of Ice and Fire," George RR Martin has begun a new project.
Random House announced Wednesday that a prequel to the "Ice and Fire" series is coming out November 20. The book is called "Fire and Blood" and it's the first of two planned works the publisher is calling "the definitive history of the Targaryens in Westeros."
Meanwhile, about that OTHER book, Martin says don't expect anything in 2018. Fans for years have been seeking news about when Martin will complete "The Winds of Winter," the sixth book in his fantasy series. His response on Wednesday: "You'll have to keep waiting."
The "Ice and Fire" novels have sold millions of copies and are the basis for HBO's "Game of Thrones."