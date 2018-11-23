A look at the books which have inspired literary classics

NEW YORK (AP) — Behind every great book are the books which influenced it.

The online "ideas" hub blinkist.com has been compiling literary sources for such classics as "A Clockwork Orange," ''Oliver Twist" and "1984."

Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," for instance, draws upon books by her parents: William Godwin's "An Enquiry Concerning Political Justice" and Mary Wollstonecraft's "A Vindication of the Rights of Women." Tolstoy's "War and Peace" reflected the author's reading of the philosophy of Arthur Schopenhauer, along with works about Napoleon and French history.