UK plan to control online porn is watched as test case

This photo taken in London on Monday July 8, 2019, shows a laptop screen displaying the website for AgeID, an age verification system for the British government's planned online "porn block". The British government wants to require porn websites to verify their users are adults. The effort is being watched by other countries hoping to better regulate pornographic content but has raised concerns about privacy, censorship and competition. It has run into multiple delays that reflect the confusion surrounding it.

LONDON (AP) — The global push to more tightly regulate the internet is spreading to one of the web's biggest and least visible corners: porn.

The British government wants to require porn websites to verify their users are adults. The effort is being watched by other countries hoping to better regulate pornographic content but has raised concerns about privacy, censorship and competition. It has run into multiple delays that reflect the confusion surrounding it.

Under the plan, expected to come into force late this year, British porn site visitors will be asked to prove they are 18 or older by buying a card with an access code in a shop, where they will have to show photo ID, or going online to submit a copy of a passport or driver's license.