Trump campaign, GOP groups criticize Google’s new ad policy

President Donald Trump waves as he departs after pardoning Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee are harshly criticizing tech giant Google for making it harder for political advertisers to target specific types of people.

They say the change will lead directly to suppressing voter turnout and engagement.

Google has said that, beginning in January, advertisers will only be able to target U.S. political ads based on broad categories such as sex, age and postal code. Currently, ads can be tailored to more specific groups, such as political affiliation.

But the Trump campaign and Republican groups say Trump has built the greatest digital operation in politics, so its decision will “disproportionately impact both the Trump operation and all of the Republican candidates and organizations that derive strength from it.”