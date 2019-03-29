To imagine the '5G' future, revisit our recent wireless past

NEW YORK (AP) — The mobile industry is cranking up its hype machine for sleek new "5G" networks that it says will make your phone and everything else faster and more wonderful. If you believe the marketing.

But no one can really say how 5G will change your life. Many of the apps and services that will exploit its speed haven't been created yet.

A look back at the last big wireless upgrade to today's 4G networks gives a sense of how profound that change might be.

4G speeds — what we're used to today — made possible many of the things we now take for granted on our phones — Instagram, cloud storage, Netflix. Also, for instance, that ride you got home from the bar.