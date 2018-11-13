-
A revolving restaurant in Crystal City, Va., provides a clear view of Washington, D.,C. If any place in the U.S. is well positioned to absorb 25,000 Amazon jobs, it may well be Crystal City which has lost nearly that many jobs over the last 15 years.
See a breakdown of the original finalists for Amazon's second headquarters
Photo: Susan Walsh, AP
A revolving restaurant in Crystal City, Va., provides a clear view of Washington, D.,C. If any place in the U.S. is well positioned to absorb 25,000 Amazon jobs, it may well be Crystal City which has lost nearly that many jobs over the last 15 years.
Amazon will put its second North American headquarters in one of these 20 cities.
Photo: Amazon
Amazon will put its second North American headquarters in one of these 20 cities.
Atlanta, Georgia
This Southern belle ranks highly in education and tech talent thanks in part to Georgia Tech. It's a transportation hub with the busiest airport in the world, and is reportedly offering more than $1 billion in incentives. Factor in an affordable cost of living, and Atlanta should warrant serious consideration.
Atlanta, Georgia
Photo: Vns24@yahoo.com, Getty Images
Atlanta, Georgia
Austin, Texas
The home of the University of Texas, Austin also ranks highly in terms of education and available tech talent, as well as a great food, music and festival scene. Amazon-owned Whole Foods is already based there, but is Texas too much of a cultural leap from Seattle?
Austin, Texas
Photo: 4 Eyes Photography, Getty Images
Austin, Texas
Boston, Massachusetts
Boston obviously has a lot to offer as the home of MIT, Harvard and several other storied institutions. Plus, Amazon has already invested in the area, including the announcement of a 900-person office in the city that's scheduled to open in the spring. Boston has shown itself amenable to giving companies big tax breaks to move into the city, like the $150 million in incentives it gave General Electric.
Boston, Massachusetts
Photo: Jean-Pierre Lescourret, Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts
Columbus, Ohio
The capital of Ohio and home of Ohio State University offered Amazon 15 years full property tax abatement, income tax refunds and investments in transportation, education and workforce developments, according to the Columbus Dispatch. But will that be enough to overcome the city's economic and transportation challenges?
Columbus, Ohio
Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio
Dallas, Texas
Texas is business friendly, but would Amazon's workforce -- including those currently based in progressive Seattle -- be happy working in the conservative state? Dallas' proximity to Austin could work in its favor, as could its relatively cheap building costs.
Dallas, Texas
Photo: Jeremy Woodhouse, Getty Images
Dallas, Texas
Denver, Colorado
The Mile High City is certainly the most like Seattle of the 20 finalists: a blue dot in a mostly red state with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and an emerging tech scene. Plus it's got a busy airport. But with so many of the contenders based on the East Coast, could Denver be too close to Seattle to be the next Seattle?
Denver, Colorado
Photo: Helen H. Richardson, Getty Images
Denver, Colorado
Indianapolis, Indiana
There aren't a lot of details known about Indy's proposal, but Indiana has a reputation as a business-friendly, stable economy. San Francisco-based Salesforce has a large presence in the city, an indication of a rising tech sector.
Indianapolis, Indiana
Photo: DON EMMERT, AFP/Getty Images
Indianapolis, Indiana
Los Angeles, California
LA has a lot of things working against it, including infrastructure issues and a highly-regulated California economy. But an abundance of educational opportunities and available tech talent might help overcome that. Plus, Amazon is certainly making a big push into entertainment.
Los Angeles, California
Photo: Jean-Pierre Lescourret/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Image
Los Angeles, California
Miami, Florida
Miami is probably the biggest surprise on Amazon's list of finalists. There are major challenges as far as transportation goes, not to mention the city isn't exactly known as a tech center. Maybe the South Florida lifestyle holds more sway than we realized.
Miami, Florida
Photo: Joe Raedle
Miami, Florida
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville is known for having perhaps the best music scene in the country, but it doesn't have a major airport and can be difficult to get to. It also doesn't attract a lot of tech talent. Pretty, though.
Nashville, Tennessee
Photo: Ray Sandusky / Brentwood, TN, Getty Images
Nashville, Tennessee
New York City and Newark, New Jersey
New York doesn't need to advertise itself. It's one of the world's most important, influential places, but moving there would likely cost Amazon a lot, as there aren't any indications the city would provide financial incentives. Neighboring Newark, however, passed a $5 billion tax incentive package for its bid.
New York City and Newark, New Jersey
Photo: Julio Cortez, AP
New York City and Newark, New Jersey
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The City of Brotherly Love is experiencing a kind of renaissance, and Amazon's presence there would certainly speed things up a bit. The city isn't releasing details of the incentive package it offered the company, but it was reportedly north of $1 billion.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Photo: Jerry Driendl, Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
With Carnegie Mellon University leading a wave of robotics and artificial intelligence research in the city, Pittsburgh isn't known for coal anymore. Could that pair with overall affordability to make up for a stagnant local economy? Consider Pittsburgh a dark horse.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Photo: J. Altdorfer Photography/Getty Images
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Raleigh, North Carolina
Another dark horse, the representative of North Carolina's Research Triangle has a healthy tech scene and lots of local institutions producing a large talent pool. But the city lacks mass transit options, and a less-than-inclusive political climate might be a turn-off.
Raleigh, North Carolina
Photo: (c) Swapan Jha/Getty Images
Raleigh, North Carolina
Toronto, Canada
The only Canadian city to make the cut, Toronto should be considered a favorite -- or favourite. The city didn't offer any tax incentives as part of its pitch, but Amazon could save up to $600 million per year thanks to the Canadian healthcare system. Don't discount Canada's welcoming immigration policies, either.
Toronto, Canada
Photo: Roberto Machado Noa, Getty Images
Toronto, Canada
Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland
less
The fact that this trio of Beltway bids were among the finalists might tell us that the area around the nation's capital is getting serious consideration. Huge businesses already call the area home, and despite traffic woes, it's a transportation hub. Plus, employees could help the circulation numbers for the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post.
Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland
Photo: RON EDMONDS, AP
Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Amazon's second headquarters (all times local):
10:15 a.m.
Amazon has confirmed that it will split its much-anticipated second headquarters between New York City and Arlington, Virginia.
Its New York location will be in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, while its Arlington offices will be located in an area called National Landing. Each site will get 25,000 jobs.
In addition, the online retailer said it will open an operations hub in Nashville, creating 5,000 jobs.
The decision ends an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs. Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made clear that it really wanted incentives, like tax breaks and grants. The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.
6:40 a.m.
A person familiar with the plans say Amazon will split its second headquarters between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia.
The online retailer is expected to make an official announcement later Tuesday. The person was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of that announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The decision will end an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs. Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made clear that it really wanted incentives, like tax breaks and grants.
Amazon also had sought to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people, among other criteria.
The company received 238 proposals before narrowing the list to 20 in January.
Alan Suderman reported from Richmond, Virginia.