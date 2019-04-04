SKorean carriers switch on 5G networks ahead of schedule

SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho, left, and participants attend a media showcase for its 5G service in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. SK Telecom will be launching commercial 5G services nationwide on Friday, April 5, in line with its competitors. The signs read: "The world's first commercial services."

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's telecommunications carriers have turned on super-fast 5G mobile internet networks abruptly ahead of schedule in an attempt to ensure the country becomes the first in the world to launch the services.

The carriers' 5G networks went live at 11 p.m. Wednesday, hours before U.S. carrier Verizon turned on its 5G network. The South Korean carriers had initially planned to start their 5G services on Friday, but moved up after Verizon announced plans to launch its 5G services earlier than expected.

Carriers say 5G-enabled smartphones are capable of downloading data 20 times faster than existing 4G devices, allowing users to download full movies almost instantly.