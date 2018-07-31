Russian secret-spilling site "Dossier" steps into spotlight













Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former owner of the Yukos Oil Company, poses for a photograph after being interviewed by The Associated Press in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Khodorkovsky’s London-based investigative unit, the Dossier Center, is compiling profiles of Russians it accuses of benefiting from corruption with an eye toward their eventual prosecution. less Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former owner of the Yukos Oil Company, poses for a photograph after being interviewed by The Associated Press in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 2 of 4 Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former owner of the Yukos Oil Company, speaks during an interview by The Associated Press in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Khodorkovsky’s London-based investigative unit, the Dossier Center, is compiling profiles of Russians it accuses of benefiting from corruption with an eye toward their eventual prosecution. less Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former owner of the Yukos Oil Company, speaks during an interview by The Associated Press in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Khodorkovsky’s London-based ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 3 of 4 Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former owner of the Yukos Oil Company, smiles during an interview by The Associated Press in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Khodorkovsky’s London-based investigative unit, the Dossier Center, is compiling profiles of Russians it accuses of benefiting from corruption with an eye toward their eventual prosecution. less Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former owner of the Yukos Oil Company, smiles during an interview by The Associated Press in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Khodorkovsky’s London-based ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 4 of 4 Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former owner of the Yukos Oil Company, speaks during an interview by The Associated Press in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Khodorkovsky’s London-based investigative unit, the Dossier Center, is compiling profiles of Russians it accuses of benefiting from corruption with an eye toward their eventual prosecution. less Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former owner of the Yukos Oil Company, speaks during an interview by The Associated Press in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Khodorkovsky’s London-based ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Russian secret-spilling site "Dossier" steps into spotlight 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Over the past three months, a series of powerful Russians have discovered their secrets seeping onto the web.

Now the man behind the disclosures tells The Associated Press that more are coming.

Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky says he has "no shortage of material" on Russia's elite.

He says his London-based group, Dossier Center, receives leaks from anonymous digital drop boxes. He says that includes information about the Kremlin's "illegal attempts to influence Western public opinion and Western politicians."